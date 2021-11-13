4,810 people rescued, sheltered in 87 camps by Chennai police

Chennai :

The police had set up government schools and community halls as temporary shelters in water inundated areas across the city.





Chennai police along with the city corporation had been at the forefront of rescue operations since the rains started lashing the city from Saturday night last.





City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal had created as many as 13 Greater Chennai Police Rescue Teams for the purpose and the teams are not only rescuing people from the flooded areas but also taking them to the shelters and providing food and other essentials.





Of the total 4,810 people rescued, 994 are children and 1,963 women, noted a release from the Chennai police on Friday.