Indirect elections before Nov 29: SEC tells HC

Indirect elections to elect chairpersons and vice-chairpersons or presidents to all the panchayat unions in the nine districts in Tamil Nadu which went to polls recently, will be completed by November 29.
Chennai: Indirect elections to elect chairpersons and vice-chairpersons or presidents to all the panchayat unions in the nine districts in Tamil Nadu which went to polls recently, will be completed by November 29, the Madras High Court was informed on Friday. The counsel for the State Election Commission (SEC) told this to the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu when two PIL petitions came up in this regard again on Friday.
Conversations