Sat, Nov 13, 2021

Indirect elections before Nov 29: SEC tells HC

Published: Nov 13,202102:51 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Indirect elections to elect chairpersons and vice-chairpersons or presidents to all the panchayat unions in the nine districts in Tamil Nadu which went to polls recently, will be completed by November 29.

Madras High Court
Madras High Court
Chennai: Indirect elections to elect chairpersons and vice-chairpersons or presidents to all the panchayat unions in the nine districts in Tamil Nadu which went to polls recently, will be completed by November 29, the Madras High Court was informed on Friday. The counsel for the State Election Commission (SEC) told this to the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu when two PIL petitions came up in this regard again on Friday.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations