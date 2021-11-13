Chennai police try out drones, hovercraft for relief ops

Chennai :

According to a press release from the city police, 10 drones – five of them attached with speakers, one with camera and four unmanned hovercrafts that could reach waterlogged areas – are being used in waterlogged areas in Washermenpet, Tondiarpet, RK Nagar, T Nagar, KK Nagar, Pulianthope, Mylapore, Marina beach, Foreshore Estate and Kolathur localities.





Police noted that the unmanned hovercrafts work as mini boats to carry medicines and groceries to the people while drones are mainly used as public addressing system.