Chennai areas inundated even after day of no rain

Chennai :

“Since the main sewer lines are completely blocked, our compound is littered with sewage. For the past four days, because of knee-deep water, there was no power and water. Both well and sump water are polluted. We have been complaining to officials to take steps and drain the water out,” said VS Jayaraman, a resident of Motilal Street, T Nagar.





Residents of Perambur, Wimco Nagar and Ambattur were unable to relocate because of stagnant water. They said that usually water would drain out but with incomplete stormwater drain work, water hasn’t been able to flow out. “From Sunday, we have been complaining to the control board, only automated messages have been received,” said Manoj Kumar, a resident of Ambattur. Similar comments were received from residents of Kolathur. Flooded areas in Pallikarani have, however drained out, except for houses near the marshland.





Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said, “The Corporation has put 602 pumps to use and drain out water. More than 20 officials are overseeing the operations in various areas in the city. Except for a few places like Pulianthope, Perambur, Jawahar Nagar and T Nagar, because they are low lying areas, water has been completely let out.”