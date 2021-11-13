Surfers in Chennai turned rescuers during Chennai rains

Chennai :

During the 2015 deluge, instructors from Surf Turf received calls seeking help to relocate those stranded in water-logged areas. Within no time, the instructors were ready with kayaks and rescue boats. This time too, the rescue team from Surf Turf were all set to help those stranded. A member from Surf Turf tells DT Next, “In 2015, we weren’t really prepared for the floods. Our rescue operation started when we got a call from one of our students who wanted to relocate his grandmother from one place to another. Soon, our trained instructors were ready with kayaks and rescue boats. After seeing our instructors in action, we started getting calls from people seeking help. We shared the details on social media and helped a lot of people in the 2015 floods. Even we prepared food and served it to those in need. Earlier this week, when India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains and flooding, the Surf Turf rescue team was set with kayaks and rescue boards. We shared the details on social media with our contact number and helped those stranded in Kelambakam, Kovalam, and Kanathur.”





When the rains started, Manikandan Appu, the co-owner of Ocean Delight Surf School, got a call from one of his students Vishal, who runs a company that sells fruits and vegetables. Vishal requested Manikandan if he can help deliver veggies and bread to the needy. Without a second thought, Manikandan along with a few surfers took their surfboards and started delivering veggies in Velachery, T Nagar, KK Nagar, Nadanam and so on. “We have covered almost 60 areas in the city. Our surf school was shut due to rains and surfers and instructors were sitting idle when we got the call. We wanted to help those stranded and this was the best opportunity. Being surfers, we know how to wade through water and help stranded people relocate. We are ready to help more people in the future,” says Manikandan.



