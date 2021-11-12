Stalin inaugurates additional 200 medical camps in Chennai

Chennai :

"To prevent the spread of diseases due to the widespread rainfall additional medical camps are organised. The medical camps are jointly conducted by hospitals covered under Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme," said the Chief Minister, after inaugurating one of the 200 medical camps in Teynampet.





The decision to open additional medical camps was taken in the review meeting of the Chief Minister at Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) headquarters on November 7. It was decided that two additional medical camps should be inaugurated for every ward in the city and 400 medical camps were planned. In the first phase, 200 medical camps were inaugurated.





Following the inauguration of medical camps, Stalin carried out an inspection for the sixth straight day in flood-affected areas in the southern part of Chennai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu where he interacted with the public and inspected the flood relief works.





Earlier in the morning, Stalin appreciated Inspector Rajeswari who carried a youth Udhaya on her shoulders and rescued her. He also wrote a letter of appreciation to her in which he recalled her service in 1992 where she saved people during the chaos in Kumbakonam Mahamaham.