Chennai rains: 4,810 people rescued, sheltered in 87 camps

Chennai :

The police had set up government schools and community halls as temporary shelters in water inundated areas across the city.





Chennai police along with the Corporation had been in the forefront of rescue operation since rains lashed the city since Saturday night last.





City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal had instructed to form as many as 13 rescue teams for the purpose. The teams are not only rescuing people from flooded areas but also taking them to the shelters and providing food and other essentials.





Of the total 4,810 people rescued, 994 are children, 1,884 are males, 1,963 are females and 9 are transgenders, noted a press release from the Chennai police on Friday.