Indicate time frame for concluding civic polls: Madras HC to SEC

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu issued the order after hearing a plea moved by S Kannan, a ward member from Marakkanam Union Panchayat.





According to him, when the 16 councillors supporting him reached Marakkanam taluk office on October 22, his opponent Dayalan, who has the support of only 10 councillor but is backed by a Minister, stopped them. "Therefore, the election to the office of president and vice president of Marakkanam panchayat union election was postponed sine-dine," he said.





The SEC submitted that indirect election were not conducted at several places due to unexpected circumstances. Recording the submissions, the judges held that indirect elections should not be postponed. "Every endeavour should be made to ensure that the matter is brought to a logical end as expeditiously as possible," the bench said, and directed the Commission to indicate the date for concluding the process across the State.