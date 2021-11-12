DRI arrests fliers smuggling out forex

Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two passengers who were about to travel to Dubai.
Chennai: Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two passengers who were about to travel to Dubai and seized Euro and Emirati dirham currencies worth Rs 46.13 lakh at the Chennai airport. Based on a tipoff that foreign currencies were being smuggled to Dubai from Chennai airport, a team of DRI officials in plainclothes began monitoring the passengers who were scheduled to take the flight to Dubai. They spotted two passengers who appeared suspicious and intercepted the two, both hailing from Chennai. When officials checked them and their luggage, they found foreign currencies hidden inside talcum powder tins. The officials seized the Euro and Emirati dirham currencies worth Rs 46.13 lakh and both of them were booked under relevant provisions of Customs Act, 1962, and FERA.
