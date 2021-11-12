2-week-old child rescued by cops, given private shelter

Chennai :

The child’s mother Jayanthi had been staying with her parents Lurdusamy and Mary and two other children at the rented house near Neelankarai canal since her husband separated from her when she was pregnant. While she returned to the house after delivering a girl child, the house got flooded due to the excess flow on the canal.





Neelankarai Inspector Mahesh Kumar who was on rounds rescued the family and sent them to a another room arranged only for the family. “In common shelter, the child is prone to infection. So we decided to keep them separately,” said inspector Mahesh Kumar, who also arranged dresses, towels for the child and food for entire family until their house is ready for occupation again. Police are trying get employment for deserted mother of three children.





Meanwhile, Thoraipakkam police celebrated the first birthday of a girl who was rescued from rain affected areas in their jurisdiction.





The girl Monica was sent to government shelter home in Perungudi with her parents after which police came to know that it was Monica’s birthday on Wednesday. SI Jai Ganesh and team immediately made plans and arranged a birthday party. They made Monica cut a cake to make the day still special for her despite the calamity.



