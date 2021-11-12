Chennai: T Nagar on standstill

Chennai :

When DT Next visited the locality on Thursday, a majority of the shops were seen shut. The few shops that were functioning were empty without customers.





Usman Road and Ranganathan Street, the stretches where most of the T Nagar’s commercial activities happen, were inundated with knee deep water. Theagaraya Road (Pondy Bazaar), another commercial stretch where the pedestrian plaza has come up, was relatively better when compared to the other two stretches. Chennai Corporation workers were seen removing waste from the road.





Nair Road, Thirumalaipillai Road, Madley Road and smaller streets along the Theagaraya Road, GN Chetty Road and Venkata Narayana Road were also flooded, forcing the residents to remain indoors. A part of Thirumalaipillai Road caved in, after which the city traffic police diverted traffic.





“Rainwater has entered several houses and most of the residents have moved out to other areas. This is the worst situation that T Nagar faced in recent times,” said Balakumar, a resident. It may be noted that the Corporation has been implementing several projects in T Nagar under Smart City Mission as a part of area-based development.



