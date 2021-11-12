Covid Fatalities fall to four in Chennai

Chennai :

Chennai recorded the highest of 125 cases, while the numbers in Coimbatore went up slightly to 109 cases. Erode reported 68 cases and Chengalpattu 63. The overall test positivity rate (TPR) in the State remained at 0.8 per cent, while it increased to 1 per cent in Chennai.





Chengalpattu recorded the highest TPR of 1.5 per cent. With the continuing decline in new cases, the number of active cases is set to drop below 10,000. Currently, there are 10,013 active cases, of which 1,200 are in Chennai. The State notified four deaths, taking the toll to 36,251.





Meanwhile, the total recoveries reached 26,66,140 after 962 people were discharged. In the last 24 hours, 1,02,022 samples were tested, including 12,622 in Chennai.



