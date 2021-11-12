Laptop thief held by Thoraipakkam police

Chennai :

The accused S Govindhan alias Srinivasan of Aminjikarai has been into stealing laptops since 2011 and used to work as an insurance agent before he was first arrested in Aminjikarai with his friends for a similar offence.





He has several cases of laptop theft pending against him and he was last arrested by Bengaluru police. He recently came out on bail.





On November 1, he escaped with six laptops from an IT company in broad daylight and a complaint was lodged. Since there were a few other similar complaints in the nearby police stations, a special team was formed and combing the CCTV footage revealed the identify of the suspect as police already had the data of Govindhan. He was traced and secured and all six stolen laptops were seized from him. Police said that he had already formatted four laptops for sale. Govindhan is married and has four children. He was remanded in judicial custody.



