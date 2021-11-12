Rahul expresses concern over rains in Chennai

New Delhi :

The incessant rains in Chennai have become a cause for worry. Requesting our brothers and sisters in the state to follow all safety measures. And an appeal to Congress workers - please help in relief and rescue work. Take care, Chennai,” he wrote on Twitter.





Most districts in TN, including Chennai, are likely to receive very heavy rainfall, an official said, even as many parts received sharp showers on Thursday.





Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in TN due to rains, and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He urged people to stay safe and follow instructions of authorities.



