Inflow into Chennai-feeder lakes higher than discharge

Chennai :

According to Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) data, Poondi reservoir was receiving 7,973 cuses of water while only 5,195 cuses of water was released as of 6 am. By 9 am the discharge rate from the lake was increased to around 6,000 cuses. Similarly, Redhills lake receives water at the rate of 10,690 cusecs but outflow was at 2,218 cusecs. Inflow rate in Cholavaram and Chembarambakkam is 6,737 cusecs and 5,240 cusecs respectively. Only, 2,015 cusecs and 2,151 cusecs was discharge. As the Thervoykandigai lake is 100 per cent full with 500 Mcft, all the 215 cusecs of water has been released. The water resources department maintains the water storage at the at the lakes less than 9,500 Mcft.





The higher inflow is due to the heavy rains around the lakes and catchment areas as Cholavaram and Redhills received 220 mm and 180 mm rainfall till 6am. Chembarambakkam and Thervoykandigai received 149 mm and 106 mm rain, while Poondi received 86 mm. Catchment area of Poondi extends to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh also.





As the heavy inflow continued to Poondi, the authorities increased to 8,600 cusecs the discharge of water to 8,000 cusecs by afternoon. Due to the increased outflow from the lake, water flow in Kosasthalaiyar River reached highest flood level (HFL). As per data, Poondi had 2,444 Mcft water on Thursday morning. Cholavaram and Redhills had 887 Mcft and 2,853 Mcft respectively, while Thervoykandigai and Chembarambakkam had 500 Mcft and 2,722 Mcft of water.



