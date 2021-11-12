Constable’s wife complains of police excess

Chennai :

According to a petition submitted by the Bharathi, wife of policeman Kumaravel, a few cops had arrived in three cars and two bikes to nab the family bursting crackers after the stipulated time on Deepavali night.





The petitioner further said that Royapettah Inspector Prem Anand asked his team to beat up those still bursting crackers, even as her husband was persuading the family to stop the fireworks and go inside their home.





“Despite my husband informing the inspector that he was also a policeman, Prem Anand hit and dragged him into the jeep. On the way to the police station from our residence in Lyods Road, my husband was assaulted by the inspector. Even at the station, the inspector asked his colleagues to keep my husband in lock up without any clothes, that too in front of our relatives who had gathered at the station after coming to know of the incident,” Bharathi said in her petition. The following day, Kumaravel was treated in RGGGH for chest pain, breathlessness.





When contacted, inspector Prem Anand claimed that his team had taken Kumaravel and others ‘gently’ to the police station. “There was no excess,” he clarified, adding that Kumaravel was bursting crackers well beyond the stipulated time. Jiwal later forwarded her complaint to appropriate officials for an inquiry.



