10 major subways in Chennai under water, 54 trees uprooted

Chennai :

According to Chennai Corporation report, Vyasarpadi subway, Ganeshapuram subway, Manickam Nagar subway in Tiruvottiyur, Gengu Reddy subway, Madley subway and Duraiswami subway in T Nagar, Pazhavanthangal subway, Villivakkam subway, Aranganathan subway and Rangarajapuram subway were flooded and traffic movement was stopped.





Of the 10 subways, Villivakkam and Pazhavanthangal subways are maintained by highways department. Apart from those subways, waterlogging occured in other subways but the stagnant water was removed by workers.





“Works to remove water from 10 subways is continuing, “ an official said. Meanwhile, major roads such as Raja Mannar Road in KK Nagar, Dr Sivasami Road in Mylapore, EVR Road (from Gandhi Irwin Road to Dr Nair bridge), Jawahar Nagar in Sembiam, 70 Feet Road in Peravallur, Dr Ambedkar Road, Pulianthope High Road, Perambur Barracks Road, Pattalam Clock Tower Road in Pulianthope area, and Mullai Nagar Bridge in Vyasarpadi were also closed due to waterlogging.





Thirumalaipillai Road near in T Nagar was caved in forcing the traffic police to divert traffic. As many as 54 trees were uprooted between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon but the civic body removed all the trees to allow traffic. In total, 137 trees fell since October 25.





Adding to the woes, water stagnation incidents were reported from as many as 502 locations.





Due to the continuous downpour, Chennai Corporation could only remove stagnation at only 26 spots by evening and measures are underway in other spots. Between Sunday and Wednesday night, only 400 waterlogging incidents were reported.





2,200 persons in relief centres





Even though the civic body distributed more than 7 lakh food packets to residents in flooded areas, as many as 2,249 persons, whose house were inundated, were given shelter at relief centres. Of the total persons in relief centres, 302 are children and 853 are women.





As many as 12,937 rain-related complaints were received at the control room of which only 5,447 were rectified.



