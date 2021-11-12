Depression devastates Chennai, heads to AP coast

Chennai :

The depression that lay over southwest Bay of Bengal on Thursday morning brought heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villipuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore. It passed through Chennai coast and moved towards Andhra Pradesh by evening. The depression is expected to make landfall in AP by Friday morning, according to RMC.





Ten major subways including Duraiswami subway in T Nagar, Villivakkam subway and Rangarajan subway were completely under water on Thursday evening. At least 54 trees were uprooted.





Major roads such as Raja Mannar Road in KK Nagar, Dr Sivasami Road in Mylapore, EVR Road (from Gandhi Irwin Road to Dr Nair bridge), Jawahar Nagar in Sembiam, 70 Feet Road in Peravallur, Dr Ambedkar Road, Pulianthope High Road, Perambur Barracks Road, Pattalam Clock Tower Road in Pulianthope area, and Mullai Nagar Bridge in Vyasarpadi were also closed due to waterlogging. Thirumalaipillai Road near T Nagar was caved in forcing traffic diversion. Besides, water stagnation incidents were reported from 502 locations.













By Thursday evening, the RMC withdrew the red alert to Chennai and other districts. While Nungambakkam weather station received 6.3 cm of rainfall until 5.30 pm, Meenambakkam received 3.7 cm; Ennore and Kancheepuram received 4.3 cm. “The Met Department has withdrawn the red alert but warning continues for strong winds and rainfall,” said S Balachandran, head, RMC.





