Schools in rain-battered areas to be inspected before opening

Chennai :

All district education officials in battered regions will seek reports from the headmasters of government schools and principals of self-financing institutions to check several aspects including the safety of the building and hygienic conditions.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next on Thursday that the school management should also ensure there is no water stagnation inside school premises. “In addition, if any damage to the roofs or walls of the classrooms is reported, the school staff should rectify it immediately.” Stating that all COVID SOPs will continue to be followed once the schools open, the official said the management should make sure that children are safe from reptiles, and should also keep a check on mosquito breeding and use mosquito repellent sprays on daily basis. Stating that the State government had already issued monsoon preparedness guidelines for all the schools, the headmasters and teachers were instructed to remove all piled-up garbage inside the premises of the institutions. “They should also make sure that all the electrical connections were intact.”





The official said once the schools were opened, clean drinking water should be provided and toilets should be cleaned.



