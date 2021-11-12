Thought to be dead, cemetery worker rescued by woman cop in Chennai

Chennai :

Inspector Rajeswari received information that a man was found dead at a cemetery and rushed to the spot with her team. However, she sensed movements in the person and rushed him to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The man was later identified as R Udayakumar, a worker at a cemetery in the inspector’s jurisdiction. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital now.





The inspector told DT Next that the man fell asleep in the cemetery under the influence of alcohol. Without realising that Udayakumar was inside, his fellow workers locked the cemetery.





“Due to the continuous rain overnight, Udayakumar’s body was completely drenched and almost frozen. So, his fellow workers thought he was dead and alerted us. But we found him to be alive and gave him necessary first-aid before rushing him to the hospital,” said the inspector.





The inspector and her team are actively involved in rescue and relief activities ever since the onset of monsoon, and have been feeding the homeless every day.





The incident went viral in no time and the Inspector was trending and being lauded for her quick thinking and rescue efforts.



