Politics will dilute social message delivered by Jai Bhim: Suriya tells Ramadoss

Chennai :

Actor Suriya's movie Jai Bhim received accolades from critics and the audience but it also stirred up controversy over giving a name, allegedly associated with the Vanniyar community, to the antagonist.





The matter created furores among the Vanniyars in Tamil Nadu. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), with a strong foothold among the community, voiced its objection on naming the antagonist 'Guru', believed to be alluding to the Vanniyar leader 'Kaduvetti' J Guru.





PMK MP Ramadoss had written to actor Suriya condemning targetting a particular community. However, on Thursday, the actor took to social media and flatly denied any motive to antagonise one particular community in the movie. The actor seconded Ramadoss, saying "No community should be targetted using creative freedom as an excuse".





"Jai Bhim is a movie that brings out the pain and struggle the marginalised community goes through, this should not be downsized to 'name politics', it will dilute the social message," he added.





Defending his movie's stance, the actor quoted the disclaimer shown before the movie and said the film is not a documentary.





Jai Bhim is a film based on the true story of the custodial death of a tribal person Rajakannu. Suriya essayed the role of retired Justice Chandru who fought for the deceased's family.