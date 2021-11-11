Depression over Bay of Bengal crosses coast between Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

People trapped in the flood rescued using boat in Velachery. Photo: Justin

Chennai :

The depression moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12km/ph bring heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh. Most districts in northern Tamil Nadu including Chennai recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said, even as the city and its suburbs received sharp showers all through the night and on Thursday morning as well.





Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the situation and urged the Ministers and officials concerned to expedite relief activities in affected areas.





Citing latest rainfall data, Balachandran said Tambaram (Chengalpet district) received 232.9 mm, followed by Cholavaram (220 mm) and Ennore at 205 mm. Chennai (Nungambakkam) recorded 158 mm.





The system was being constantly monitored, he said in response to a question.





Rains continued to lash various parts of the city and its suburbs on Thursday, leading to inundation in many areas like KK Nagar even as a number of subways and roads in many parts of the metro were closed for vehicular traffic.





Police said trees were uprooted in places like Egmore and Perambur. Personnel of Greater Chennai Corporation, police and Fire and Rescue Services were involved in various relief and rescue work, including pumping out stagnant water.





The north-east monsoon, which brings the bulk of rainfall to Tamil Nadu, has been active for the past fortnight and many parts have been receiving incessant rainfall since Sunday.





Most of the water bodies in the state, including the reservoirs meeting the drinking water needs of Chennai, the Mettur Dam in Salem and others are full and excess water is being released from most of them.





Meanwhile, Stalin spoke to Ministers and Special Officers deputed to manage the rain-related issues in various districts and reviewed the situation with them, an official release said.





He directed them to expedite the relief activities and ensure provision of quality food and medical facilities in relief camps.





He further wanted the authorities concerned to take steps to prevent crop loss. He also held a review meeting with top state government officials including Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu.





The chief minister also ordered constituting a six-member ministerial panel, headed by Cooperatives Minister I Periyasamy, to assess crop damage, especially in the Cauvery delta region, and submit a report to the government to expedite relief work, the release added.