Chennai Rains: Depression makes landfall, red alert withdrawn

A man cycling through the heavy rainfall with difficulty holding an umbrella.

Chennai :

The depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal is moving with a speed of 16 kmph and coastal areas in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Chengalpattu are likely to witness strong winds of speed 30kmph-40kmph.









Meanwhile, while heavy rainfall is expected in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thirupathur, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu are expected to receive heavy rainfall. The regional meteorological department has withdrawn the red alert for very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, rain alert continues for strong winds and heavy rainfall.









Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam received 6.3 cm of rainfall and 3.7 cm of rainfall respectively on Thursday. Ennore and Kancheepuram received 4.3 cm of rainfall since Thursday morning 08.30 am.