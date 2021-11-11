DMK and AIADMK cadres jump into fray join the relief works with the corporation

Chennai :

With electric supply and supply of essential commodities hit due to water logging in north and central Chennai, these grounded politicians were active in congested and inundated pockets of Egmore, Choolai, Perambur and Thiruvika Nagar bringing some relief to the residents.





DT Next witnessed these cadres procuring milk and bread packets as early as 6 in the morning only to be distributed little later through the relief camps. Both the dravidian majors DMK and AIADMK have urged the party workers to execute flood relief works.





"Though the ministers and MLAs organise the food distribution and relief camps, the real heroes are the cadres who make these events successful. Their contribution is crucial and grounded during disasters and the dedication of these workers often go without any notice, " says Egmore constituency MLA I Paranthaman who was seen cheering party cadres braving the floods distributing food packets in Periamet and Choolai.





"Mobilising local resource is the biggest strength of cadres and they are street smart with event management skills. These cadres are committed to the party and to thier local community," said a corporation official monitoring a corporation run cooking centre. Without the involvement of party workers it will be difficult for the corporation officers and staff to reach the public, the official said. Further they always volunteer themselves without any expectations. They are also influential among crows and only when these party workers communicate, the public shift to the government relief camps. They get a high while serving thier local residents and they don't complain about difficulties, the official said sharing his experience.





The first responders for the public during a flood crisis is local cadres and ward secretaries, during 2015 we hired boats to evacuate people in Mudichur. Again this year we are sending relief through tricycles in areas inundated with water. If situation worsens boats will be brought back, says Star Prabha, an AIADMK functionary in Tambaram.