TN Rains: Depression to make landfall in North of Chennai by evening

Chennai :

RMC forecast that Chennai and suburbs are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours as scattered heavy rainfall is expected in several parts of Chennai.





"Tamil Nadu has received 54 per cent rainfall more than the normal level during the Northeast monsoon. Chennai has received 77 per cent more rainfall than normal level," said S Balachandran, head of Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.





In the next 24 hours, thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet. Thunderstorm with heavy rains can be expected in Vellore, Tirupattur, Vellore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu. Strong winds of 40-45 kmph likely over Chennai and suburbs.











