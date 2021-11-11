Chennai rains: Woman cop carries unconscious worker on shoulders, rushes to hospital

Chennai :

He was identified as R Udayakumar, a worker at a cemetery in the inspector's jurisdiction. In the video that went viral, Rajeswari was seen lifting Udayakumar on her shoulders and put him inside a vehicle.

The inspector on receiving information that a man was found dead at a cemetery, rushed to the spot with her team. However, as she sensed movements in the person, he was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in an auto rickshaw. Udayakumar has been undergoing treatment. The inspector told DT Next that the man fell asleep in the cemetery under the influence of alcohol and fellow workers locked the cemetery without realising that Udayakumar was inside.





"Due to continuous rain overnight, Udayakumar was completely drenched and frozen. The fellow workers thought he was dead and alerted us. When we found him to be alive, he was given necessary first-aid before rushing him to the hospital, " said the inspector.





The inspector is actively involved in rescue and relief activities ever since the onset of monsoon and has been feeding the shelterless every day with her team.