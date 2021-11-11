Chennai Rains: AAI suspends arrival of flights till 6pm

Chennai :

Airport sources said that the departure of the flights would continue but there would be some delays and passengers are requested to contact their airlines before coming to the airport. On Thursday, three flights which were scheduled to arrive from Dubai and a flight which was supposed to arrive from Sharjah were cancelled due to rain. The departure of the flights to Dubai and Sharjah were also got cancelled.













The flights which were scheduled to Kuala Lumpur, Colombo, Hongkong, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Doha and London got delayed due to rain. The domestic flights to Bangalore, Ahamadabad, Indore, Mumbai, Delhi, Madurai, also got delayed due to rain. The six flights which arrived from Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, and Madurai were diverted to Hyderabad and Bangalore.







