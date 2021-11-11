TN Schools to be inspected in the rain-affected districts before the beginning of classes

Chennai :

With schools for the students studying from Class one to Class XII is expected to be opened once the rains were stopped, all the district education officials especially in the rain-battered regions will be seeking reports from the headmasters of government schools and principals of self-financing institutions in connection with several aspects including the safety of the building and hygienic conditions.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT NEXT on Thursday that the school management should also ensure that there should not be any rainwater stagnation inside the school premises.





"In addition, they should see to that all the classrooms were safe before reopening of the institutions", he said "if any damage to the roofs or walls of the classrooms, the concerned school staff should rectify immediately".





Stating that all the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will remain unaltered once the schools were opened, the official said the management should make sure that the children are safe from reptiles, which usually come during monsoon season.





The official said as there is a possibility of mosquitoes breeding, the management of the schools will also be asked to use mosquito repellent sprays on daily basis.





Pointing out that the State government had already issued monsoon preparedness guidelines for all the schools, the headmasters and teachers were instructed to remove all the piled-up garbage inside the premises of the institutions.





"Similarly, they should also make sure that all the electrical connections were intact", he said adding "all the compound walls of the schools should be inspected and carry out repair works if it was weak due to rain moisture.





The official said once the schools were opened, the management should take steps to provide clean drinking water and ensure the cleaning of toilets.



