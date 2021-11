Several roads, subways closed in Chennai due to floods

Chennai :

The subways closed by the traffic police department are Vyasarpadi subway, Ganeshapuram subway, Ajax subway in Tiruvottiyur, Gengu Reddy subway, Madley subway and Duraiswami subway in T Nagar, Pazhavanthangal subway, Tambaram subway, Villivakkam subway and Rangarajapuram subway.





Apart from this, roads, including Raja Mannar Road in KK Nagar, Dr Sivasami Road in Mylapore, EVR Road (from Gandhi Irwin Road to Dr Nair bridge), Jawahar Nagar in Sembiam, 70 Feet Road in Peravallur, Dr Ambedkar Road, Pulianthope High Road, Perambur Barracks Road, Pattalam Clock Tower Road in Pulianthope area, and Mullai Nagar Bridge in Vyasarpadi have been closed.





Meanwhile, Thirumalaipillai Road near T Nagar was caved in forcing the traffic police to divert traffic.