Red alert continues for Chennai, strong winds likely till evening

Chennai :

It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by Thursday evening.





"Under the influence of Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal off North Tamil Nadu Coast, surface winds will be strong with wind speed around 40-45 km/ph over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu," said S Balachandran, head of Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.





The department issued a red alert for several districts, including Chennai, Kallakurichi, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, and Ranipet. The districts are expected to experience thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, an orange alert was issued for Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Erode and Mayiladuthurai as thunderstorms with heavy rainfall is expected.





The department stated that heavy rain is likely to occur in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, The Nilgiris, Namakkal, Tiruchy and Coimbatore and a yellow alert was given.





Until Thursday morning, Ennore received the highest of 17.5 cm of rainfall, followed by 14 cm in Nungambakkam. MRC Nagar received 13.6 cm of rainfall, 12.4 cm of rainfall was received in Taramani and 12.2 cm of rainfall was recorded in Villivakkam.







