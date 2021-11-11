Heavy rains: Inflow higher than outflow in Chennai lakes

Chennai :

According to Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) data, Poondi reservoir has been receiving 7,973 cuses of water while only 5,195 cuses of water was released as of 6 am. By 9 am the discharge rate from the lake was increased to around 6,000 cuses.





Similarly, Redhills lake receives water at the rate of 10,690 cusecs but outflow was at 2,218 cusecs. Inflow rate in Cholavaram and Chembarambakkam lakes is 6,737 cusecs and 5,240 cusecs respectively. Only, 2,015 cusecs and 2,151 cusecs of water discharged.





As the Thervoykandigai lake is 100 per cent full with 500 Mcft, all the 215 cusecs of water has been released. The Water Resources Department maintains water storage at the at the lakes less than 9,500 Mcft.





The higher inflow is due to the heavy rains around the lakes and catchment areas as Cholavaram and Redhills received 220 mm and 180 mm rainfall till 6am. Chembarambakkam and Thervoykandigai received 149 mm and 106 mm rain, while Poondi received 86 mm. Catchment area of Poondi extends to neighboring Andhra Pradesh also.