Eight flights cancelled in Chennai due to rains, winds

Chennai :

Four arrivals and four departures have been cancelled after the Met Department predicted heavy rains and gusty winds in Chennai and adjoining districts.

In addition, 10 flights, including London, Dubai and Kuwait, were delayed, but domestic flights were operating as usual.





Due to heavy rain in Chennai, 3 flights from Dubai to Chennai at 2.15 am, 4.25 am, 8.15 am today, 4 flights from Sharjah to Chennai at 3 am, as well as 3 flights departing from Chennai to Dubai at 3.30 am, 5.25 am and 9.45 am have been cancelled, including one flight departing from Sharjah at 3.40am today.





Similarly, the flight from Chennai to Dubai at 00.05 am today left at 1.36 am, the flight to Kuala Lumpur at 00.20 am delayed to 00.55 am, the flight to Colombo left at 1.12 am and the flight to Hong Kong at delayed to 2.14 am. The flight to Kuwait was delayed by 1.45 pm, the flight to Abu Dhabi at 2.22 pm and 2.43 pm, the flight to Kuwait and Colombo delayed to 2.50 pm and the flight to Doha at 3.20 pm were delayed.





The British Airlines flight from London to Chennai is scheduled to depart at 5.35 am will be arriving late today at 12 noon and departing at 2 pm.





Domestic flights depart from Chennai Airport as usual this morning. Flights to Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hubli, Indo, Mumbai, Delhi, Madurai and Tuticorin depart from 3.30 am today.



