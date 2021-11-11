Keep your furry friends engaged during monsoon

Not just humans, rains are giving a hard time for pets as their routine gets altered. Nandita Reddy, who runs the non-profit Animal Five Freedoms Action India (AFFaction India), talks to DT Next about how to care for pets during the monsoon
Chennai:
Give home-cooked food
Fresh, hot food is preferred during the rainy season. Stock up on some dry food as well.
Don't alter the routine
Dogs are routine-oriented animals and they get stressed out if their routine is altered. Try and stick to their routine if possible. Keep them next to you in the same room when it rains heavily.
Keep pets inside the house
Pets are prone to several infections during the monsoon. Avoid getting your pets wet in the rain - don't let dogs walk through puddles. Keep them active and entertained inside the house itself.
Keep pets warm
Diseases are prevalent now, so take them for routine check-ups. Make sure your pets are given the annual vaccination. Get the pets de-wormed by your vet. Stock up on basic medications that your pets regularly take.
Plan ahead
Find a boarding facility well in advance. In case, if you are evacuating the house in a hurry, the best option is to keep your pets in a boarding facility rather than leaving them at home to fend for themselves. If your friend or relative offers to provide a safe shelter, keep the pet at their place for a few days.
