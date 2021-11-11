GCC urges public to make use of medical camps set up at wards

Chennai :

According to a press statement issued by Ripon Building, the city civic headquarters, the Corporation has so far screened 30,234 people to identify symptoms of fever and cold. It has identified 673 with skin diseases and 295 were screened for fever.





Those with symptoms of fever and cold should reach out to the nearby Corporation health camps and should drink only hot water during the monsoon, the release added.





In view of the continuous rains, the Corporation has planned medical camps in all the wards, it said, adding that all 200 wards would be covered to prevent disease spread. Also, as part of flood relief works, the civic body has opened 58 relief camps. So far, 1,343 people are housed in the camps where food and basic medical care are provided, the release said. The civic body has also deployed 3,619 workers for malaria eradication works, and fumigation works have also been taken up at full scale.