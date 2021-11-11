HC directs Kallakkurichi Collector to probe alleged irregularities in local body elections

Chennai :

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu issued the direction while hearing a plea challenging the election results. The petitioner, V Jayakodi, moved the court alleging that the EC officials had declared her as the winning candidate, but the result was altered after some time.





"The officials declared that I had won with a total of 675 votes. After giving me the winner certificate, they declared another candidate, Vijaya, as the winner," the petitioner submitted through her counsel VR Kamalanathan.





The petitioner has also placed a copy of a certificate provided by the EC officials declaring her as the winner. Recording the submissions, the Chief Justice asked the Kallakkurichi Collector to look into the issue and file a report.





"As there are irregularities alleged, the Kallakkurichi district Collector should intervene and conduct an enquiry into this issue. He shall file a report on November 17," the bench said.





The court also issued notice to the Vijaya, who was declared the winner, and added that no one should claim to be the winner of Innadu village panchayat till the disposal of the case.