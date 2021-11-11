High Court grants liberty to transpersons to seek reservations in govt jobs

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu gave the direction while hearing a petition by activist Grace Banu seeking the court to direct the Registrar-General to provide one per cent reservation for the members of the community in High Court jobs.





Responding to the petitioner, the Registrar General submitted that no transperson had applied for the jobs that were notified by the HC on March 14.





Recording the submission, the bench said the petition was disposed of without affecting the litigant and the rights of transpersons to seek reservation in the upcoming recruitments.





"Adopting the rule of reservation provided under the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016, applications were invited from third gender candidates, who did not possess any community certificate, and it was indicated that they would be considered as a most backward class as per a GO issued by the State on April 6, 2015," the bench held while disposing of the matter.