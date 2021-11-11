Thu, Nov 11, 2021

Eight flights cancelled due to poor visibility

Published: Nov 11,202104:08 AM

The arrival and departure of eight flights, both domestic and International, from Chennai airport, was canceled on Wednesday due to heavy rain and poor visibility.

Representative Image
Chennai:
Airport sources said while two Indigo flights each to and from Chennai to Madurai and Tiruchy, scheduled for this evening were canceled.

Similarly, the Chennai-Mumbai Indigo Airlines scheduled to depart on Thursday morning were also canceled. The arrival and departure of the Sharjah-Chennai Air Arabia flight were also canceled. The sources said more flights might be canceled if the situation did not improve.

Fewer trains to run today:

Meanwhile, fewer suburban trains would run on Thursday owing to the heavy rain forecast. A message by the Division Railway Manager of Chennai on his Twitter handle said the suburban services would be run based on the Sunday schedule with a restricted number of services owing to the forecast of heavy rains.

However, no change has been planned as of now for long-distance trains. In addition to its helplines (044- 25330952 & 044- 25330953), the division has provided a mobile number (8300052104) for passengers to inquire regarding train operations on Thursday.

