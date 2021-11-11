Washed away body found floating in Adyar

Chennai :

Passersby who noticed the body near the shore of the Adyar river which has been in spate alerted the fire control room and the rescue service personnel from Mylapore rushed to the spot and retrieved the body to send it to the Royalettah government hospital for postmortem.





Adyar police have registered a case and have alerted the other police stations to find out if there are untraced missing person complaints.





Police said the deceased could be in the mid-30s and might have slipped into the flooded river on its course elsewhere. At least five rain-related deaths have been reported in different parts of the city in the last four days.