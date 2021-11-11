Man stuck under Palar bridge for 3 days

Chennai :

On Wednesday morning, the local residents noticed a man under the Palar bridge. He was unable to come out, as the water level in the river had increased due to the rain in the last few days. Soon, a Fire and Rescue Services team rushed to the spot and rescued the man using ropes.





The man was later identified as Udayakumar of Karikalli village in Maduranthagam. Three days ago, he had consumed liquor under the bridge and slept there. But it started to rain heavily and the water level rose, and Udayakumar was unable to come out. As his health is in a poor condition, he was admitted to the Chengalpattu GH, officials said.





Hundreds of people gathered on the spot to watch the rescue process, due to which traffic was affected for about an hour.