15-yr-old drowns in lake near Uthiramerur

Chennai :

Officials said Santhosh's grandmother had passed away a few days ago. On Tuesday, Santhosh and his mother, Vanitha, came to Katiyampandal village in Uthiramerur to participate in the ritual.





After the ritual got over, Santhosh and their friends went to the lake for swimming. As it was raining heavily for the past few days, the water level was high and the currents were strong. When his friends noticed Santhosh was stuck in the water, they tried to rescue him. As their efforts failed, they rushed to the village seeking help. But by the time help arrived, he had drowned.





A Fire and Rescue Services team from Uthiramerur began rescue operations but had to abandon it after dark. They resumed the operation on Wednesday morning and retrieved his body around 11 am. It was sent to Kancheepuram government hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case.