1,150 mobile medical camps launched to help with monsoon illnesses

Chennai :

“As several areas have been affected due to the rains, we launched mobile medical camps to give the public better access to treatment. As present, there are medical camps in 1,858 areas in TN, and of them, 965 are mobile medical camps where 74,283 people have benefited. Majority of patients are treated for fever, cold, mud rash, and injuries due to minor accidents. With the State continuing to receive heavy rains, the government launched more such camps,” said Ma Subramanian while inaugurating 400 mobile medical vans at Ayappakam on Wednesday.





Also, 750 jeeps were launched as medical camps across Tamil Nadu. “Moreover, vehicles used under Makkalai thedi maruthuvam scheme will also be utilised,” he added.





The Health Minister said that the Health Department has stocked up on medicines worth Rs 120 crore. Collectors and food security officers have also been creating awareness among the public on how to safeguard themselves during the rainy season. Officials have also been asked to check chlorine level in drinking water.





“At least 1,033 ambulances are operating and on Monday alone, 45,000 requests were received for ambulances. In case of primary health care centres facing power shutdown, 230 oxygen cylinders are kept ready at DMS campus,” said Subramanian.