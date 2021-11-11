Contest to identify next-gen stars of Carnatic music

Chennai :

Aspiring artists can send their entries in five categories - Carnatic vocal, veena, violin, flute, and percussions (mridangam, ghatam, and kanjeera) till November 30.





Entries for each round will be evaluated by senior Carnatic music performers, including vocalists Ranjani and Gayathri, violinist GJR Krishnan, veena maestro Jayanthi Kumaresh, flutist JA Jayanth, and percussionist BC Manjunath, along with the Rhapsody Music Foundation.





Anil Srinivasan, founder of Rhapsody Music Foundation says, “Carnatic music is considered as one of the oldest systems of music in the world and India is known on the global stage for its musical talent, especially, the ancient art forms. Carnatic Quest Junior will ensure that this legacy is cultivated and nurtured for generations. The platform will identify young talent from across India and provide them a stage that is global in reach and scale.”



