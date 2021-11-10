57-year-old Andhra native arrested for smoking inside Kuwait-Chennai flight

Chennai :

The Indigo Airlines flight from Kuwait was heading towards Chennai at midnight with 137 passengers when Mohamed Shariff of Andhra took a pack of cigarettes hidden inside the clothes and started to smoke. The co-passengers asked Shariff to stop smoking and the air hostesses warned him.





However, within a few minutes, Shariff again started to smoke and threatened the cabin crew for trying to stop him.





Later, after the flight landed in Chennai the security officials detained Shariff and handed him over to the airport police. The police inquiry found Shariff was working as a construction worker and was on his way to his hometown in Andhra. Shariff was arrested and further inquiry is on.