Don’t frisk me on the road sir, inspector pleads with DVAC

Chennai :

According to agency’s FIR, inspector Karuppusamy of Vachakarapatti police station in Virudhunagar initially tried to stall the frisking by launching a vociferous protest. When that failed to impress the vigilance squad, he resorted to pleading with them.





But neither of the tactics had any effect on the DVAC officials, who frisked and found Rs 4,000 in his pocket – he had no satisfactory explanation to offer as to the source of the money.





When the officials then took Karuppusamy to his place of residence, he objected again. But the search proceeded despite that and officials recovered Rs 1.49 lakh in cash from there. The inspector then said that the money was given to him by various cracker shops as ‘Deepavali gift’.





Though he is officially allowed to use a police jeep, the inspector was travelling on a bike registered in the name of one of his friends when vigilance team stopped him. When asked, he claimed that he used the official vehicle only during official travels, and used the bike for personal travels.





Following the seizure of Rs 1.53 lakh, the DVAC has registered a case against him under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.