Wed, Nov 10, 2021

IMD issues red alert for Chennai as heavy rain expected

Published: Nov 10,202102:25 PM

Updated: Nov 10,202104:08 PM

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Chennai and adjoining areas. Thunderstorms and moderate rain is likely in many parts of Chennai on Thrusday, the weathermen said.

Rangarajapuram subway
Chennai:
The forecast said that the sky would be cloudy with thunderstorms and rainfall in some areas.  In a circular, the IMD stated that light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places & extremely heavy falls at isolated places  over north Tamil Nadu, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema.

Significant amount of rainfall from 08.30 pm yesterday to 08.30 am today ( in mm): Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal: Nagappattinam-310, Karaikal-287; Atiramapattinam-129, Cuddalore-98; M.O Pondicherry-95, Tiruchchirapalli-54, Chennai-18, Tondi-17.

