IMD issues red alert for Chennai as heavy rain expected

Chennai :

The forecast said that the sky would be cloudy with thunderstorms and rainfall in some areas. In a circular, the IMD stated that light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places & extremely heavy falls at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema.





Significant amount of rainfall from 08.30 pm yesterday to 08.30 am today ( in mm): Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal: Nagappattinam-310, Karaikal-287; Atiramapattinam-129, Cuddalore-98; M.O Pondicherry-95, Tiruchchirapalli-54, Chennai-18, Tondi-17.



