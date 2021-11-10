Chennai: Most dams full, rivers in spate in west districts

Coimbatore :

20,000 cusecs from Mettur, 10,000 from Bhavanisagar being discharged; Sholayar dam reaches maximum capacity of 160 feet





With Mettur dam remaining at just one foot short of its full capacity. Water level has been restricted at 119 feet as against its full capacity of 120 feet anticipating further heavy inflow.





As more rains are forecast in the coming days, the inflow to Mettur dam is also expected to go up. Hence as a precaution, the discharge from the dam is also increased gradually starting from 5,000 cusecs at 5 am to 20,000 cusecs at 6.30 am. The dam recorded a steady inflow of 26,440 cusecs in the morning and came down to 20,000 cusecs later in the day. This is for the first time this year that the dam has reached the near FRL capacity.





Similarly, the Bhavani Sagar Dam is barely two feet down to reach its full reservoir capacity of 105 feet. The dam continues to realize an inflow of 5,130 cusecs while the discharge is maintained at 10,000 cusecs. With river Bhavani in spate, the water level in Pillur dam has also climbed up to reach 88 feet as against its full capacity of 100 feet.





The Sholayar dam has reached its maximum storage capacity of 160 feet. The dam receives 686.58 cusecs and lets out 835.42 cusecs. Similarly, the Aliyar dam had storage of 118.85 feet as against its full storage level of 120 ft. A flood alert has been issued due to rising water levels in the Aliyar dam.





Also, the Siruvani dam, which caters to the drinking water requirements of people in Coimbatore district, is also in a comfortable position. The dam has storage of 44.65 feet against its full reservoir capacity of 49.53 feet.





Coastal districts on high alert for next 2 days: Minister





Meanwhile, state Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Tuesday said that owing to the low pressure formed in Bay of Bengal, all coastal districts have been placed on high alert.





Addressing reporters, Ramachandran said that very heavy rain has been forecast for Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts, on Wednesday. Heavy rain is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts, on Wednesday.





Rainfall warning equipment has been installed in 434 places in coastal areas to issue periodic warnings about the floods through sirens and audio alerts, he added.





Moreover, 2 deaths were reported in Vellore district while crops in 125 acres were inundated due to rain.