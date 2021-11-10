Velumani back in focus for poor infra works

Chennai :

Former AIADMK MP KC Palaniswami demanded that the DMK act against Velumani who is now facing a DVAC probe for alleged irregularities in awarding contracts for Chennai and Coimbatore corporations. “The DMK government had assured action against the former minister and the CM had announced an inquiry commission against, this is just a time delaying tactic. It has been seven months after the formation of the DMK government and the government is going too slow against Velumani,” Palaniswami, who had launched an online campaign seeking arrest and court trial of Velumani, said.





The MHC had already directed DVAC to complete probe and any further delay will help Velumani and his contractor friends to escape by citing monsoon damage to infrastructure established under smart city projects.





Not only the DMK government is levelling charges against him, but dissenting voices have started pouring from MGR and J Jayalalithaa followers too.





“The party had already reacted to the issue after the new government conducted raids against Velumani,” said an AIADMK spokesperson.



