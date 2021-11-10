Cases in Chennai, Coimbatore rise marginally

Chennai :

The new cases in Chennai went up to 131 from 126 on Monday, while it went up from 94 to 98 cases in Coimbatore. Chengalpattu added 70 cases on Tuesday. The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 27,10,756. The overall Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in TN remained 0.8 per cent, same as Monday, but the capital city’s TPR went up to 0.9 per cent from 0.8 per cent. The State notified 12 deaths on Tuesday, double as that of Sunday and Monday. The Health Department said 924 persons recovered, taking the total recoveries to 26,64,247, leaving 10,271 active cases.





Meanwhile, the total number of vaccinations crossed six crores on Tuesday. Of these, 5,73,30,450 doses were administered by government facilities, while the remaining 26,82,556 were given in private hospitals. Officials said at least 70 per cent of the eligible population have been vaccinated with first dose.



