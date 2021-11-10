DSP, wife face probe as assets zoom 10X in 7 yrs

Chennai :

While working as an inspector in the West Zone and holding the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dharapuram Sub Division, Tirupur district, between April 2013 and February 2021, the officer, R Jeyaram, allegedly abused his position as a public servant, intentionally enriched himself and is in possession of pecuniary resources in the name of his wife Meenakumari, who is also cited as an accused by DVAC. The wealth he allegedly amassed is disproportionate to the known sources of his income, said the agency, accusing him of committing criminal misconduct.





Based on this, the DVAC has registered a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He had joined government service in 1996 as direct recruit sub-inspector, and was promoted as an inspector in 2006 and then obtained promotion to the present rank as DSP in 2017.





Jeyaram allegedly purchased movable and immovable properties in the name of his wife Meenakumari, a homemaker, and constructed a residential building, all of which cost much more than his known sources of income. The assets in the name of Meenakumari at the beginning of the check period (April 2013) are valued at Rs 16.9 lakh. By the end of check period (February 2021), the value of the assets in his wife’s name went up more than 10 times to Rs 1.76 crore.





After calculating his genuine income, possible expenditure and likely savings, the DVAC has calculated the value of the disproportionate assets that the couple amassed to Rs 1.10 crore, which is 183 per cent excess than the income generated through known sources of income.







