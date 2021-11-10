In the forefront of rescue but city cops struggle with inundation on home front

Chennai :

The worst affected is the Peravallur police quarters adjacent to the station, as the families are not even able to step due to the stagnant water. The Corporation has arranged boats for them to go out but the fishermen from Kasimedu who operate the boats return around 4 pm, leaving the residents in the lurch.





In the heart of the city, Kilpauk police quarters has always been at the receiving end as the entire premises is inundated every monsoon. A sub-inspector who has been residing there since 2008 said A to J blocks, each with 16 houses, are surrounded by four-feet deep water. Many blocks don’t have power supply as the electricity boxes are submerged. “The families are struggling without power and the personnel are unable to take rest at home when they return from duty,” said the offial. There are about 450 houses in the quarters, including those allotted for IPS officers.





The official said the main cause for the inundation in the quarters is the pumping station inside, which receives waste water from the surrounding areas. “During monsoon, rain water from Poonamallee High Road is drained into the pumping station, but it is not let out in the same way,” he complained. Also, the nearby areas have high-rise buildings with increased ground level, making the quarters a low-lying area, he added. On Tuesday, Additional Commissioner Kannan visited the quarters.





Those in Kondithope police quarters blamed the apathy of senior officers for their plight. The L to Q blocks are the worst-affected here. “At least 20 families went to their hometown because they knew their house would be inundated,” a head constable said on condition of anonymity. According to him, the quarters is located in a low-lying area, which makes it vulnerable to inundation during every monsoon.





The SBCID quarters in Mylapore is also said to severely affected.



